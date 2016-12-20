Rick Nash's Injury Continues To Show ...

Rick Nash's Injury Continues To Show How Valuable He Is

Wednesday Read more: Blueshirt Banter

In somewhat shocking news, Rick Nash injured the other side of his groin in the Rangers' 3-2 shootout win over the Devils Sunday. There is no timetable for a return, and the severity of the injury is unknown.

