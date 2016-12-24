Rangers' stunning plunge leaves them baffled and worn out

This holiday break comes at a good time for the Rangers, who are tired, worn down and now have time to refocus after a two-game wake-up call that was as shocking - if not more - than their 13-4-0 start. They went into this three-day, league-wide break beginning Saturday still reeling from a 7-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night at the Garden, which was the follow-up effort to a 7-2 loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

