Rangers' siblings get inside look at what life on road is really like

It was a joyous occasion for the siblings of the Rangers' players, who were invited on this two-game road trip that started with a 6-3 win over the Coyotes in Arizona on Thursday night and now rolls into Colorado for Saturday's contest against the last-overall Avalanche and segues right into the New Year's Eve celebration. After doing fathers' and mothers' trips over the past few years, the Blueshirts decided this was the time for the siblings to come along - and they are certainly enjoying it thus far.

