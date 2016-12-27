Raanta's dog-walking pays off as Lundqvist's return delayed

Alain Vigneault and Henrik Lundqvist were noticeable absences from the Rangers' return-to-work morning skate at the Garden on Tuesday. The coach, delayed by weather issues on his way back from the NHL's three-day Christmas recess, was en route to New York while his club skated, and was expected behind the bench for the 7:10 p.m. opening faceoff against the Senators.

