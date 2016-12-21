Preview: Wild at Predators

Preview: Wild at Predators

The Minnesota Wild opened the month of December on an ominous note, losing in a shootout at Calgary to remain winless on a five-game road trip. How things have turned for the resurgent Wild, who have yet to lose in regulation this month and will carry a franchise-record 10-game winning streak into Tuesday night's matchup at the Nashville Predators.

