Preview: Senators at Rangers
Fortunately for the New York Rangers, there was some rest for the weary in the form of a much-needed three-day holiday break following a pair of lopsided defeats. After being rendered defenseless by Pittsburgh and Minnesota, the Rangers will attempt to get back on track when they host another hot team in the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
