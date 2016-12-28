Nick Holden, Derek Stepan guide New York Rangers past Ottawa Senators

Nick Holden's second goal of the night, a tiebreaking tally early in the third period, helped the New York Rangers earn a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Holden's winner at 6:31 of the third period came on a wraparound, as Ottawa goalie Mike Condon somehow allowed the shot to slide under his left leg.

