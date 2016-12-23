New York Rangers Trade Targets: Antoine Roussel from the Dallas Stars

The New York Rangers main target should most certainly be a right-handed defenseman, but somewhere on their wish list should be a gritty, two-way bottom six forward that fits their system. Between the instance of New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist getting ran over by Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin and nobody responding and Brandon Pirri and Ryan McDonagh getting jumped in back to back games earlier in the season among others, it is more clear than ever that this team needs a player with some sandpaper in the lineup to deter some of this behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.