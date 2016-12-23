New York Rangers Trade Targets: Antoine Roussel from the Dallas Stars
The New York Rangers main target should most certainly be a right-handed defenseman, but somewhere on their wish list should be a gritty, two-way bottom six forward that fits their system. Between the instance of New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist getting ran over by Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin and nobody responding and Brandon Pirri and Ryan McDonagh getting jumped in back to back games earlier in the season among others, it is more clear than ever that this team needs a player with some sandpaper in the lineup to deter some of this behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC