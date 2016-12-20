New York Rangers: The Power Play is Looking Powerless Again
After being one of the top units in the league over the first two months of the season, the New York Rangers' power play has really struggled in the month of December. It seems like year after year the power play is futile, no matter who is on it, what coach is running it, or what style they play.
