New York Rangers: Ryan McDonagh Should be a 2x NHL All-Star

After being the only man to make the All-Star game for the New York Rangers last year, Ryan McDonagh should be a 2x NHL All-Star suiting up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles , California on January 29, 2017. With the NHL All-Star game approaching in a month, New York Rangers captain, Ryan McDonagh will look to represent the Rangers for the second year in a row.

