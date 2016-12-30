New York Rangers: Ryan McDonagh Shoul...

New York Rangers: Ryan McDonagh Should be a 2x NHL All-Star

Read more: Blue Line Station

After being the only man to make the All-Star game for the New York Rangers last year, Ryan McDonagh should be a 2x NHL All-Star suiting up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles , California on January 29, 2017. With the NHL All-Star game approaching in a month, New York Rangers captain, Ryan McDonagh will look to represent the Rangers for the second year in a row.

