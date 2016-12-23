New York Rangers: Eric Staal's Return...

New York Rangers: Eric Staal's Return Reminds of Disastrous Deal

Things have not always been peachy in the Jeff Gorton era New York Rangers land. Last season Gorton traded a top prospect and two second round draft picks for Eric Staal, despite New York's desperate need for a defenseman.

