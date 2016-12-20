Morning Skate Memo: Pens vs. Rangers

Given those absences, it's difficult to project a lineup with too much certainty, but based on yesterday's practice, I think you'll see: On defense, it looks like Chad Ruhwedel will be making his Penguins debut. The Penguins were rotating with a variety of D pairs yesterday at practice, so it's hard to figure exactly how the blue line will look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PittsburghLive.com.