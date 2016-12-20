Malkin finds success with Kunitz and Hornqvist against Rangers
Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist don't often play on the same line together, so before they did so Tuesday night against the Rangers, they had a conversation with one another. The duo, along with fellow linemate Chris Kunitz, combined for five points in the Penguins' 7-2 win, with Malkin picking up a goal and three assists.
