How John Tortorella eased up and became NHL's top coach

Just short of halfway through the season, John Tortorella is doing a terrific job with his Blue Jackets, who scored seven unanswered goals en route to a 7-1 win over none other than the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins on Thursday night. It was their franchise-record 11th win in a row, and now, the Blue Jackets are in a tie for first overall in the NHL.

