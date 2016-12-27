Goalie nods: Flames start Elliott for third time in four games
Elliott, who has won each of his last two starts while posting a .927 save percentage, will get his third nod in the last four games as the Flames take on the Avs in Colorado tonight. Elliott's start comes with Johnson having lost each of his last three starts - allowing 12 goals on just 84 shots, an .857 save percentage.
