Franchise Hockey Manager 3 Review

Using a review copy provided by Franchise Hockey Manager, Blueshirt Banter has reviewed the product -- which might be a great gift idea this time of year! From the creators of the flagship OOTP Baseball, we have Franchise Hockey Manager 3. For those of you who have played the series before, this version shows a remarkable jump from where things have been in the past - mainly due to the fact that it's officially licensed by the NHL - but it's also far more in depth. I'll try to break down the important aspects of things in groups.

