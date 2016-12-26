Brady Skjei deserved benching - he al...

Brady Skjei deserved benching - he also deserves a promotion

10 hrs ago

Regarding the Rangers, beginning this six-game segment before the Jan. 8-12 bye week with Tuesday's match at the Garden against the Senators: 1. Alain Vigneault was correct to make Brady Skjei a healthy scratch for last Friday's 7-4 defeat to the Wild, even if the 22-year-old is never not one of the Blueshirts' top six options on defense and even if the club suffered without him. Because if the coach detected laziness in the way the rookie played his final shift of the preceding 7-2 defeat in Pittsburgh , and that is believed the case, it was Vigneault's obligation to get the message across as quickly as possible that such an approach is unacceptable.

Chicago, IL

