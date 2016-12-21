Blue Jackets give Tortorella 500th co...

Blue Jackets give Tortorella 500th coaching victory

Monday Dec 19

Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime lead Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, giving the Blue Jackets their ninth straight win and coach John Tortorella the 500th of his career. Brandon Saad had two goals and Cam Atkinson added a goal and an assist for Columbus, which has earned points in 11 straight games .

Chicago, IL

