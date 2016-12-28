Bantering Points: 12/28/16

The Rangers returned from the Christmas break in vintage form, getting outshot and outplayed by a sub-par Ottawa Senators team, but found a way to pull out a 4-3 win. Two goal efforts from Derek Stepan and Nick Holden, and a solid forty minutes from Antti Raanta was to overcome a 3-1 deficit after the first period.

