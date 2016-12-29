Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Rangers left wing Matt Puempel scores on Coyotes goalie Mike Smith as defenseman Alex Goligoski and defenseman Nick Holden look on during the first period at Gila River Arena. Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers Dec 29, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Rangers left wing Matt Puempel scores on Coyotes goalie Mike Smith as defenseman Alex Goligoski and defenseman Nick Holden look on during the first period at Gila River Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.