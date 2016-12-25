An inside look at Rangers' top prospects - and their due dates

This is what trading away those four straight first-round picks plus two of the past four second-rounders in pursuit of the Stanley Cup realistically means for the Rangers, whose organization will be represented by only one player, Russian defenseman Sergey Zborovskiy, in the World Junior Tournament that commences Monday in Montreal and Toronto. "Most of our top-end guys are probably on our team in New York now, certainly at forward," director of player personnel Gordie Clark told The Post before the holiday weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.