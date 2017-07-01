What Devils do now after taking Kevin...

What Devils do now after taking Kevin Shattenkirk body blow

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Post

It is going to be difficult for Devils general manager Ray Shero to see what is going on across the Hudson River this season and not cringe. Shero not only missed out on his most coveted free-agent target, but it was rubbed in his face when righty defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk signed a four-year, $26.6 million deal with the Rangers on Saturday afternoon, carrying an annual salary-cap hit of $6.65 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC