What Devils do now after taking Kevin Shattenkirk body blow

It is going to be difficult for Devils general manager Ray Shero to see what is going on across the Hudson River this season and not cringe. Shero not only missed out on his most coveted free-agent target, but it was rubbed in his face when righty defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk signed a four-year, $26.6 million deal with the Rangers on Saturday afternoon, carrying an annual salary-cap hit of $6.65 million.

