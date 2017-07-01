NHL Free Agency Roundup: Everyone goi...

NHL Free Agency Roundup: Everyone going everywhere

Despite a not very headline-worthy class a?? Kevin Shattenkirk was the priciest name a?? the NHL's 2017 free agency frenzy lived up to its name with dozens of names switching teams in the first few hours after Saturday's noon kickoff. No doubt the one-week discussion window established under the current CBA helps grease the wheels.

