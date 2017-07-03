New York Islanders Daily: Missed Opportunity With Marcus Johansson
The New Jersey Devils made a trade yesterday that Garth Snow and the New York Islanders should've made when they acquired Marcus Johansson. The Washington Capitals were in a tough spot with the cap situation and were forced to trade Marcus Johansson to the New Jersey Devils.
