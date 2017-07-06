New York Islanders Andrew Ladd Will Produce Next Season
Last summer, the New York Islanders inked free agent winger Andrew Ladd to a seven-year, $38.5-million-dollar deal, with an annual salary-cap hit of $5.5 million. While he may not have put up the numbers to back up that deal next in 2016, the Islanders will rely heavily on Ladd next season.
