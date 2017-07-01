New York Islanders Acquire Kristers Gudlevskis From Tampa Bay
On NHL Free Agency day the New York Islanders haven't been too active, aside from swapping Kristers Gudlevskis for Carter Verhaeghe. The New York Islanders acquired a goaltender in exchange for a center they acquired in the Michael Grabner trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
