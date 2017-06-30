Islanders sign defenseman Helgeson to one-year, two-way deal
The 6'-4", 210-pound Helgeson was a fourth round pick of New Jersey in 2009 and played 50 games for them over the years, collecting a grand total of one goal and three assists. He's played over 200 games with their old AHL affiliate in Albany.
