Islanders Goalie Prospect Ilya Sorokin Extends KHL Contract to 2020

Ilya Sorokin , a CSKA Moscow goalie drafted by the New York Islanders in the 2014 third round, has extended his contract to 2020, according to the KHL club and multiple reports. The goalie, named the KHL goalie of the year in 2015-16 , was already understood to be signed through next season, so this maneuver appears to add an additional two seasons while possibly* assuring he doesn't play in blue and orange for at least that long.

