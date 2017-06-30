Islanders Anxiety - Episode 36 - Karl Alzner Blocked Me on Twitter
In their final show of the summer, Mike and Dan talk about the deals made on the first day of free agency and why the Islanders sat out the festivities. They also wonder why Matt Duchene hasn't been traded, why the Islanders would wait to sign John Tavares and why it feels like Seth Helgeson has played way more than just 50 NHL games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC