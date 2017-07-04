Breaking down the Islanders' John Tav...

Breaking down the Islanders' John Tavares dilemma

As July 4th fireworks arrived, a contract extension between John Tavares and the Islanders remained unsigned. It has been three whole days that he could have inked a deal, and in that short time, the panic began to rise inside the fanbase that knows their captain is more than just a cog on the roster.

