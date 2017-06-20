You Gotta Berube Kiddin' Me: Vegas to select J-F Berube from Islanders, per reports
We've known for a few days now about deal between the Islanders and expansion Vegas Golden Knights in which Garth Snow would send the 15th overall pick and injured forward Mikhail Grabovski in order for George McPhee to stay away from several players Snow had to leave unprotected. According to Bob McKenzie , the answer is goalie Jean-Francois Berube, whose NHL career has been one of the strangest in recent memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC