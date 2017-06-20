You Gotta Berube Kiddin' Me: Vegas to select J-F Berube from Islanders, per reports

We've known for a few days now about deal between the Islanders and expansion Vegas Golden Knights in which Garth Snow would send the 15th overall pick and injured forward Mikhail Grabovski in order for George McPhee to stay away from several players Snow had to leave unprotected. According to Bob McKenzie , the answer is goalie Jean-Francois Berube, whose NHL career has been one of the strangest in recent memory.

