Weight has an urgent message for Islanders: put Tavares in 'position to win right now'

The John Tavares contract situation will be one to watch this summer, as he enters the final year of his current deal. Selected first overall in 2009, Tavares is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of next season, so in that light, Islanders coach Doug Weight has expressed an urgency for the organization to get back to winning.

