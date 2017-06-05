Watch: Charles Barkley loves the John Spano 30-for-30, while Mike Milbury changes the subject

The Predators home playoff games have been a cavalcade of star power , with celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley and Trisha Yearwood singing the anthem, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman just hanging out, Carrie Underwood doing both, and various Tennessee Titans abusing sea life, beer and each other on their way to the Stanley Cup final. Now we can add one Charles Barkley to the list.

