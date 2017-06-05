Watch a cartoon Bryan Trottier explain the history of the playoff beard
Even when the current team misses the playoffs, the Islanders always get at least a few mentions during the NHL post-season thanks to the legend of the team inventing the playoff beard. We've heard that story every year and it never gets old no matter who's doing the telling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC