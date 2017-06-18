The 4 most surprising players protected from the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft
The 2017 NHL Expansion Draft is rapidly approaching and each team has already named which players they want to protect from the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights are also reportedly working with teams on side deals.
