NHL Reveals 30 Teams' Available/Protected Lists Ahead of Vegas Expansion Draft

The National Hockey League announced today the Available and Protected Lists for the 30 NHL Clubs who will provide players to the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft. The Golden Knights' selection of 30 players, one from each NHL Club, will be revealed at the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft presented by T-Mobile on Wednesday, June 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

