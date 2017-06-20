NHL Reveals 30 Teams' Available/Protected Lists Ahead of Vegas Expansion Draft
The National Hockey League announced today the Available and Protected Lists for the 30 NHL Clubs who will provide players to the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft. The Golden Knights' selection of 30 players, one from each NHL Club, will be revealed at the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft presented by T-Mobile on Wednesday, June 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC