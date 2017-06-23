NHL Draft 17: Red Wings linked to defenseman as trade activity heats up
The NHL trading season is well underway, and the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes are leading the way, making multiple deals Friday prior to the start of the entry draft at the United Center. They need a top-pairing puck-moving defenseman and have interest in Travis Hamonic of the New York Islanders , according to Darren Dreger of TSN.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
