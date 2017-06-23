NHL Draft 17: Red Wings linked to def...

NHL Draft 17: Red Wings linked to defenseman as trade activity heats up

The NHL trading season is well underway, and the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes are leading the way, making multiple deals Friday prior to the start of the entry draft at the United Center. They need a top-pairing puck-moving defenseman and have interest in Travis Hamonic of the New York Islanders , according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

