New York Islanders Trade Rumors: Travis Hamonic and Calvin de Haan

With the expansion draft forcing difficult decisions, the New York Islanders would like to move rather than outright lose either Calvin de Haan or fellow defenseman Travis Hamonic . That's according to a free-flowing conversation about league-wide possibilities with TSN's Darren Dreger on Montreal's TSN 690 : "When you go through every team, there's probably names that we're not even aware of that might be surprising.

