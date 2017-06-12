New York Islanders Top Five Players Likely Traded Before Expansion
Do the New York Islanders trade players to get something rather than lose them for nothing in the NHL Expansion Draft later this month? And if so, who are the likely candidates to leave? When it comes to the NHL Expansion Draft, the New York Islanders are going to lose a valuable defender for nothing. In order to limit any sort of damage the Expansion Draft could pose on their roster, the Isles need to be proactive and trade one for a return, rather than a net loss.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
