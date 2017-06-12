New York Islanders Top Five Players L...

New York Islanders Top Five Players Likely Traded Before Expansion

Do the New York Islanders trade players to get something rather than lose them for nothing in the NHL Expansion Draft later this month? And if so, who are the likely candidates to leave? When it comes to the NHL Expansion Draft, the New York Islanders are going to lose a valuable defender for nothing. In order to limit any sort of damage the Expansion Draft could pose on their roster, the Isles need to be proactive and trade one for a return, rather than a net loss.

Chicago, IL

