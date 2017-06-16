New York Islanders Owe A Big Thanks to Martin St-Louis

But wait, wasn't Martin St. Louis a New York Ranger at one point in his career? Why would the New York Islanders have to thank him? After being snubbed by Team Canada for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Martin St. Louis requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was sent to the New York Rangers for Ryan Callahan and some draft picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.