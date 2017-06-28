New York Islanders Kieffer Bellows Wants To Play In NHL In 2018-2019
The New York Islanders 2016 first round selection Kieffer Bellows plan is to be able to play in the NHL by the 2018-2019 season. When the New York Islanders drafted Kieffer Bellows 19th overall last year they knew he was going to be playing at Boston University.
