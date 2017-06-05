New York Islanders Dynasty Team Get No Love in NHL Fan Vote
May 6, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders center John Tavares and New York Islanders right wing Kyle Okposo and New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk stand for the national anthem before the first period of game four of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports NHL fans voted on the top teams to ever exist in the NHL's 100 years and the New York Islanders four back-to-back winning teams ranked seventh.
