New Jersey Devils Trade Partners For Ilya Kovalchuk: New York Islanders
The rumors continue for former New Jersey Devils winger Ilya Kovalchuk. The New York Islanders could match an early rumor saying Kovalchuk wanted to stay in the New York area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pucks And Pitchforks.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC