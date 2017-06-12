Matt Gaudreau Signs Contract With Bri...

Matt Gaudreau Signs Contract With Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Matt Gaudreau, who graduated from BC this spring, has signed a 1 year contract with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Gaudreau had signed an ATO with the team following the conclusion of BC's season and trained with the Sound Tigers this spring, but he did not dress for any AHL games during the 2016-17 season.

