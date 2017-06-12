Matt Gaudreau Signs Contract With Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Matt Gaudreau, who graduated from BC this spring, has signed a 1 year contract with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Gaudreau had signed an ATO with the team following the conclusion of BC's season and trained with the Sound Tigers this spring, but he did not dress for any AHL games during the 2016-17 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BC Interruption.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC