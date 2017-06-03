Leafs Links: Price on Travis Hamonic ...

Leafs Links: Price on Travis Hamonic is a top-six forward, per...

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove

Darren Dreger on the asking price for Travis Hamonic and Tyson Barrie, the story of how David Poile almost became the Maple Leafs' General Manager in '97, Doug Armstrong says he'd match any offer sheet for Colton Parayko, and more in the links. Friedman: Expect plenty of Vegas rumours in next couple of weeks NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined Boomer and Pinder as the Las Vegas in the midst of the Stanley Cup Final and as the Vegas expansion draft approaches.

