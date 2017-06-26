Leafs Links: Dreger on the Leafs' off...

Leafs Links: Dreger on the Leafs' offer for Travis Hamonic

Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove

Bob McKenzie could see the Maple Leafs standing pat on defence, Darren Dreger isn't convinced the Leafs' offer for Travis Hamonic was a first round pick plus James van Riemsdyk, Jeff Marek discusses the Leafs' 2017 draft picks, and more in the links. McKenzie: Leafs in the market for a defenceman, but not at all costs TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie joined Leafs Lunch to recap the flurry of trade activity over the weekend at the NHL Draft, plus his thoughts on the Maple Leafs missing out on Travis Hamonic for a steep price.

Chicago, IL

