John Tavares Contract: Don't expect July 1 signing

Following the "will he, won't he?" winds for the New York Islanders ' goal of signing John Tavares to a new contract has been easily a yearlong job, one warranting a 15,000-word chronicle of all of the media trying to hint or get a hint, or just plain talk out their stick butt about which way it's headed. Now with July 1, 2017 - the earliest date Tavares can legally sign an extension - upon us, we can set some expectations about where the franchise center is as he enters the final year of his contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.