John Tavares Contract: Don't expect July 1 signing
Following the "will he, won't he?" winds for the New York Islanders ' goal of signing John Tavares to a new contract has been easily a yearlong job, one warranting a 15,000-word chronicle of all of the media trying to hint or get a hint, or just plain talk out their stick butt about which way it's headed. Now with July 1, 2017 - the earliest date Tavares can legally sign an extension - upon us, we can set some expectations about where the franchise center is as he enters the final year of his contract.
