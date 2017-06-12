Isles ink veteran Bernier to two-year pact

With their biggest business of the summer still several weeks away, the New York Islanders took care of a much smaller matter last Friday, signing veteran winger Steve Bernier to a two-year, two-way deal. New York, which can't begin serious negotiations on a contract extension with team captain and two-time Hart Trophy finalist John Tavares until July 1, was clearly enthused by Bernier's performance for its AHL affiliate in Bridgeport last season.

