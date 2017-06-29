Islanders Mini Camp 2017: Ho-Sang hearts Eberle, Soderstrom hearts Isles...Brathwaite?
Fred Brathwaite is the latest 1990s-era Oiler to come around the New York Islanders under head coach Doug Weight. The former Oilers goalie was spotted "observing and consulting" as the Islanders' prospect mini camp opened Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC