Islanders announce 2017-2018 schedule

22 hrs ago

The New York Islanders have released their schedule for the 2017-18 regular season , which features 15 weekend home games including the team's home opener Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m. against the Buffalo Sabres. With the National Hockey League expanding to 31 teams, the Islanders will play their seven Metropolitan Division opponents four times each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Chicago, IL

