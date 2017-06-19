Islanders announce 2017-2018 schedule
The New York Islanders have released their schedule for the 2017-18 regular season , which features 15 weekend home games including the team's home opener Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m. against the Buffalo Sabres. With the National Hockey League expanding to 31 teams, the Islanders will play their seven Metropolitan Division opponents four times each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC